Thomas Partey believes competition with Jorginho is healthy for Arsenal

Ghana international Thomas Partey says he does not mind Jorginho starting ahead of him for Arsenal as long as it helps the club progress.

The Black Stars midfielder has lost out on a starting spot in the Gunners' previous two English Premier League matches. Jorginho took his position against Chelsea as well as Newcastle United.

In a pre-match interview before Arsenal's game against Brighton this weekend, Thomas Partey made it clear the new development does not bother him because it helps the team improve.

"For me, it is something that always happened. I have always had competition, which is good for me. I enjoy it.

"The purpose of the club is to create competition and that helps the club to grow more and also pushes us to be able to give our best in the game," Thomas Partey said.

He added, "I am really happy for him and also happy that every player is ready to step in, so nobody is able to sleep. I think it is good and I hope everyone in that position will be ready to step in when they have the chance. The purpose of the club is to create competition and that helps the club to grow more, and also pushes us to be able to give our best in the game."

Despite losing the top spot to Manchester City, the Gunners have not given up on their title dreams yet as they sit second on the table with 81 points after 35 matches.