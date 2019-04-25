Thomas Partey cameos as Atletico Madrid delay Barcelona's La Liga triumph with victory over Valencia

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey climbed off the bench to help Atletico Madrid beat Valencia and delay Barcelona's La Liga title celebration to another week.

Partey came on in the 71st minute for Thomas Lemar as the Rojiblancos registered a 3-2 win at the Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday night.

Argentine midfielder Angel Correa scored a late winner in the five goal thriller.

Defeat for Atletico would have seen Barca clinch an eighth title in 11 years, but they are now nine points behind with four games to play.

The home side led through Alvaro Morata and Antoine Griezmann, but Valencia replied through Kevin Gameiro and a Dani Parejo penalty, awarded by VAR for handball.

However Correa drilled home a winner.