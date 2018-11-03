Thomas Partey cameos as Atletico Madrid miss chance to go top of La Liga with draw against Leganes

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey came off the bench as Atletico Madrid were held to a 1-1 draw with Leganes.

The 25 year old came on to replace Thomas Lemar in the 72nd minute as the Europa League champions dropped points on the road.

Antoine Griezmann first La Liga goal since September looked to seal all three points, only for the hosts to pull level with less than eight minutes left on the clock.

Chances were at a premium at the Butarque so it took a moment of magic from Atleti's talisman to break the deadlock, whipping in a free kick from fully 30 yards.

The capital based club looked in complete control and sailing towards victory only for lapses in concentration at a set-piece allowed Leganes to earn a share of the spoils.

The ball was lofted towards the back post, Rodrigo Tarin was allowed to volley the ball back across goal and substitute Guido Carrillo prodded home from almost on the goal line.