Thomas Partey can still be an important Arsenal player despite new signings - Kasim Adams

Black Stars defender Kasim Nuhu Adams believes Thomas Partey still has what it takes to battle with other midfielders for a place in the Arsenal team next season.

The former Atletico Madrid man has been linked away from the club as the Gunners seek a long-term replacement following his recent fall in performance.

Arsenal were initially after the services of Brighton and Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo but have shifted their focus on getting England international Declan Rice as Partey's departure looks likely.

With several offers on the table for Partey and Arsenal. many have advised the 30-year-old to move to Saudi Arabia where clubs have reportedly presented mouthwatering offers.

However, Kasim Adams believes while it is best to leave the player to decide, Partey still has the ability to play at Arsenal.

"Sometimes you cannot advise someone to choose a club because if doesn't pan out well, you will be to blame.

"We will just stay back and let him choose if he wants to stay. If he wants to stay at Arsenal, I think it's a top club. They are going to play in the Champions League as well as other competitions so even though they have signed new players those players cannot play in all the games in the competitions," he told MX24 TV.

"For me, I believe in him. I know he is a good player. When he tunes his mind that he wants to play and train, he will play for sure even if they have other players there.

"We don't have to rush him that much to choose a club that he does not feel like choosing. When he wants to go, we will pray and wish him the best because he is one of us," he added.

Meanwhile, the 30-year-old has resumed pre-season training with Arsenal.