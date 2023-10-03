'Thomas Partey complements Arsenal in a great way' - Mikel Arteta states after midfielder's injury return

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has underlined the valuable contributions of Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey to the Gunners as the team prepares for their UEFA Champions League group stage match against RC Lens in France on Tuesday night.

Arsenal comes into the match on the back of an impressive 4-0 win over PSV Eindhoven in their previous fixture.

Partey, who has recently returned to training after recovering from a groin injury, is poised to make his comeback, and Arteta expressed his appreciation for the former Atletico Madrid player's qualities.

Arteta acknowledged Partey's significance to the squad, stating, "He's a big player, and we know what he brings to the team. He knows exactly what we need, and with the injuries we had to other players in midfield and at the back, he complements us in a great way and gives us options. So, it's great to have him back again," as quoted by The Standard.

Partey's experience in the Champions League is a valuable asset for Arsenal, and his return comes at a crucial time as the team aims to continue their positive momentum in the competition.

With the team poised to make a significant impact in the continental showpiece after a six-year absence, Arteta is counting on the experience of the 30-year-old who is among just a few more names to have participated in the competition in recent years.