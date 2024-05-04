Thomas Partey continues stint in Arsenal's starting lineup amid contract speculation

Arsenal's midfield maestro Thomas Partey has secured his place in the starting lineup for the third consecutive game as the Gunners gear up to face Bournemouth.

The Ghana international has been instrumental in Arsenal's recent victories over Chelsea and Tottenham, contributing significantly to the team's success with his stellar performances. Partey's consistent presence on the field highlights his importance to manager Mikel Arteta's tactical plans.

This streak of consecutive starts marks a significant development for the 30-year-old midfielder, with his last similar run dating back to August 2023 at the beginning of the current season.

Partey's journey this season has been marred by injury setbacks, limiting him to just 12 appearances in the Premier League. However, his recent regular involvement underscores Arteta's unwavering faith in the former Atletico Madrid star, despite ongoing speculation linking him with a move away from London, with clubs like Barcelona reportedly interested.

As Partey's contract with Arsenal is set to expire in the summer of 2025, the future of the dynamic midfielder remains uncertain, adding intrigue to his continued presence in the starting lineup.

Meanwhile, Arsenal remain focused on their pursuit of the Premier League title, determined to make amends for missing out on silverware last season. With Partey's contributions pivotal to their ambitions, the Gunners are poised to continue their push for success as the season progresses.