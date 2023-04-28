Thomas Partey criticised for lucky escape in Arsenal's defeat to Manchester City

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has been criticised for his performance during Arsenal's 4-1 defeat to Manchester City on Wednesday night.

Former Arsenal player Paul Merson claimed that Partey was "fortunate" not to receive a second yellow card after bringing down Manchester City striker Erling Haaland in the dying moments of the match.

After Arsenal's Rob Holding pulled a goal back, Manchester City continued to push forward, with Haaland looking to add to his impressive tally of 33 goals.

As Haaland knocked the ball past Partey, the midfielder grabbed the Norwegian and took him to the ground. With Partey already on a yellow card, many believed he was lucky not to receive a second, including Merson.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Merson said, "There is coming together of Partey and Haaland there. Partey has already been booked. He is fortunate not to get another yellow here and get sent off."

Partey's form has been an issue for Arsenal during their recent four-game winless streak. Despite being a crucial player for the Gunners this season, his performances have been below par during a crucial period of the season. Arsenal had been pushing for the Premier League title but now face an uphill battle to emerge as champions.