Thomas Partey delighted to return to Arsenal squad for thrilling London derby victory

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey expressed his joy at being back in the team after featuring in their 5-0 triumph against Chelsea in Tuesday night's London derby.

The 30-year-old, who has faced challenges with injuries and competition for playing time, made his fifth Premier League start of the season against Chelsea, playing a significant role in the team's impressive win.

In a statement following the match, Partey shared his happiness with the team's performance, saying, "I’m happy to be back in the team and also to get a win in the derby."

Reflecting on the importance of the victory, he added, "It’s a really important game, so I’m very happy. Everything depends on us. We have to continue winning our games, we have a few more games left and we have to win them all."

Partey praised the team's approach to the game, emphasizing their determination from the start. He commended the squad for their efforts, stating, "It was a very good game, we went all out from the beginning because we knew how important this game was."

The win solidified Arsenal's position at the top of the table, extending their lead over competitors Liverpool and Manchester City. With only a year left on his contract, Partey's consistency will be vital as Arsenal aims for their first Premier League title in two decades.