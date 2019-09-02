Thomas Partey delighted with Atletico Madrid's finish in win against Eibar

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey says he is happy with Atletico Madrid strong finish against Eibar in La Liga on Sunday evening.

The midfielder climbed off the bench to snatch a late winner for the Rojiblancos as they beat Eibar 3-2 to climb top of the La Liga table.

“We suffered at the beginning of the match, but the team never stopped believing. After the second goal, everything went great for us,” Partey said after the game.

Eibar took a 2-0 lead under just 19 minutes of the game after Charles and Arnaitz Arbilla had scored for the visitors.

Club record signing Joao Felix pulled one back seven minutes after Eibar's second.

Vitolo then restored parity in the second half after connecting to a Lodi pass.

Partey came on for Joao Felix in the 84th minute and immediately made an impact with his sensational finish in the 89th minute.

The Rojiblancos maintain their 100% start to the season with the win over Eibar.

