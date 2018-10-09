Thomas Partey delighted with Gyan's return to Black Stars fold

Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey has expressed his excitement over Asamoah Gyan's return to the Black Stars, describing as a morale booster ahead of their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sierra Leone.

Gyan will lead the side against their West African counterparts after being snubbed for the 1-0 loss against Kenya in Nairobi last month.

According to Partey, the return of the team captain will enliven their morale in camp as they aim to make a swift return to winning ways on Thursday against the Leone Stars.

“His return is good for the team and I think it will help us as a team.He is one of the best strikers Ghana have had and it is a positive news to have him back," Partey told reporters at the Kotoka International Airport.

Meanwhile, FIFA has rejected an appeal from the Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA) to temporarily lift the ban on the country to enable them play the match.

FIFA suspended Sierra Leone from international football last week because of government interference in the running of the country's football association.

The ban was imposed after the country's anti-corruption commission (ACC) barred two leading SLFA officials President Isha Johansen and General Secretary from the governing body's offices.