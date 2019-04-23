Thomas Partey demonstrates versatility after playing three positions in Atletico Madrid's win over Eibar

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey demonstrated his ability to switch positions in a game after he ended up playing three positions in Atletico Madrid's win over Eibar in the La Liga on Saturday.

The 25-year old began the game playing at the base of the midfield before moving on to the role of a supporting striker, right behind Alvaro Morata.

Before the game ended, the versatile midfield dynamo switched to the right side of midfield as the Rojiblancos secured a hard fought win at the Municipal de Ipurua.

Thomas Lemar scored the only goal of the game in the 85th minute to keep Atletico rooted to the second position.

Partey's versatility has made his a subject of interest for many top sides in Europe including Manchester United, who are keen on signing the player as replacement for want-away midfielder Ander Herrera.

The Ghana international was named player of the month of March at Atletico Madrid.