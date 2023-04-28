Thomas Partey describes Adebayor as hero and villain at Arsenal

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey has spoken out about former Arsenal striker Emmanuel Adebayor.

The 29-year-old described Adebayor as a hero and a villain at Arsenal, following his famous celebration in a game against Manchester City.

"He gave and he destroyed because everything he gave here was fantastic and when he scored against Arsenal and celebrated in front of the fans, he destroyed it," said Partey.

"For me, he is a fantastic player and one of the best strikers from Africa but if you want to talk about here that is what I can say."

Adebayor played for Arsenal between 2006 and 2009, scoring 46 goals in 104 appearances for the club. He was part of the team that reached the 2008 UEFA Champions League semi-finals and the 2007 League Cup final.

Partey is hoping to make his own mark at Arsenal, playing a pivotal role in their title quest this season.

The Gunners currently sit top of the Premier League table and are hoping to end their 19-year wait for the title.