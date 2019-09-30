Thomas Partey earns plaudits from Simeone after ‘masterclass’ display in Madrid derby

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has eulogized the performance of Thomas Partey in the goalless draw with Real Madrid over the weekend.

Partey was unplayable on the night as he dominated midfield against the likes of Toni Kroos and Casemiro.

The 26-year-old recorded a 95% passing accuracy from 38 out of 40 total passes in the first half alone.

He had a 100% duel success rate in the opening period, winning four out of four, and also made four recoveries.

Also, the midfielder made a total of 79 passes in the entire 90 minutes he played, and made four dribbles, which was more than any player from either team on the pitch.

Coach Diego Simeone could not hide joy over the Ghana international’s display during his post-match presser.

“His match has been fantastic. It is giving us a lot of speed in the game and an important start at the start of the plays.”

Partey since his debut in November 2015 has been an integral part of Atletico Madrid.

He has made 145 competitive appearances, scoring 13 goals and providing 11 assists.