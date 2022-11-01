Thomas Partey earns praise from Arsenal boss after excellent display against Nottingham

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta praised midfielder Thomas Partey following his excellent performance against Nottingham Forest.

Partey scored an absolute stunner in Arsenal's comfortable 5-0 home win against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League to reclaim top spot.

The Ghana international struck the top corner from just outside the 18-yard box for Arsenal's fourth goal.

It was Partey's second goal of the season. The first was equally memorable, scoring in the North London derby against Tottenham earlier this month.

"It was a great goal and his performance has well raised to a level that he should be playing so I am really happy with that," Arteta said.

Analysing the game, BBC pundit Glenn Murray said the former Atletico Madrid man completely ran the show at the Emirates.

“The team has been exceptional. Shootout to Reiss Nelson who came on as an early substitute and got two goals and an assist,” Murray said on BBC Radio 5 Live.

“Everything that’s happened for Arsenal has come through Thomas Partey.”