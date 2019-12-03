Thomas Partey earns praise of ex-Barcelona star Cesc Fabregas

Former Barcelona and Arsenal star Cesc Fabregas has praised Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey followwing his display in Atletico Madrid's defeat to Barcelona.

The Ghanaian midfielder bossed the middle of the park, despite his side losing narrowly to the Spanish champions after the brilliance of Lionel Messi on Sunday.

Fabregas, who was watching the game took to Twitter to shower praises on the 26-year old.

He posted,“Thomas es muy Bueno”, which when translated to English means Thomas is very good.

Thomas Partey lasted the entire duration of the 1-0 defeat to the Catalans and has become the most featured midfielder in Diego Simeone's side this season.

The defeat leaves Atletico sixth on the table with 25 points after 15 La Liga games.

Partey has played 13 games in La Liga this season, netting a goal for the Rojiblancos.