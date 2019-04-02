Thomas Partey emerges as Manchester United target following uncertainty over Ander Herrera's future

Ghana and Atletico Madrid star, Thomas Partey has emerged as the main target for Manchester United as the English giants try to sort out the future of midfielder Ander Herrera.

According to reports, Ander Herrera is demanding an increase in wages to sign a new contract but the club is refusing to meet the demands of the Spaniard.

Herrera is also reported to have agreed a deal in principle with French giants Paris Saint Germain and could join in the summer.

The speculattions have left the Red Devils with the search for options, and it has emerged that Ghana international Thomas Partey is the ideal man for Ole Gunnar Solksjear.

Partey has been in stupendous form for Atletico Madrid this season, and scored a belter in their 4-0 thrashing of Deportivo Alaves over the weekend.

The 25-year old has played 25 La Liga games this season, scoring three and creating three goals.