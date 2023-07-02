Thomas Partey enticed by bank-busting offers from Saudi Arabia as Arsenal seek buyer

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has reportedly garnered significant interest from Saudi Arabian clubs. Following the revelation that Arsenal are willing to sell the Ghanaian international, Al Nassr, Al Ahli, and Al Khaleej have all expressed their desire to acquire Partey's services.

With Arsenal actively seeking potential buyers for Partey, speculation has also emerged about a potential move to the Serie A in Italy. However, recent reports indicate that the Ghanaian midfielder could very well find himself playing in the Saudi Pro League this summer.

According to reports, all three clubs from the Saudi Pro League are keen to engage in discussions with Partey, who is said to be receptive to the idea of a switch to Saudi Arabia.

The allure of substantial financial offers from the Saudi clubs has undoubtedly caught Partey's attention, and he may be tempted to explore this new opportunity. While Serie A clubs remain undisclosed in their interest, the appeal of a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia might sway Partey's decision-making process.

The possibility of losing Partey, who joined Arsenal in 2020 from Atletico Madrid, could present a significant blow to Arsenal's midfield lineup.

However, with the Gunners reportedly open to a sale, they may have to face the prospect of parting ways with the talented midfielder.