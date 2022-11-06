Thomas Partey excels as Arsenal beat Chelsea in London derby

Arsenal returned to the summit of the Premier League on Sunday with an impressive win over London rivals Chelsea, with Ghana midfielder Thomas Parteye excelling for the visitors.

Arsenal fell to second place on Saturday after 10-man Manchester City defeated Fulham 2-1 thanks to Erling Haaland's winning penalty in the fifth minute of injury time, but the Gunners reclaimed first place with a 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge thanks to Gabriel Magalhaes' close-range finish.

Mikel Arteta's side put on a fantastic performance, with each player giving his all.

Thomas Partey was fabulous with his passing and control of the game at the heart of midfield.

Thomas Partey vs. Chelsea: 90 minutes played

75 touches

52 passes (92.9% accuracy)

6 long balls (100% completion)

2 dribbles (100% completion)

6 ground duels (5 won)

3 clearances

2 interceptions

2 tackles

1 clean sheet Unplayable. 🇬🇭

The 29-year-old has been the heart and soul of Arsenal, who are silently answering all questions about their title challenge.

Thomas Partey has performed at a high level this season while remaining injury-free, and he is expected to carry that form to Qatar for the World Cup.

The former Atletico Madrid player is part of the preliminary squad and will almost certainly make the final list, which will face Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay in Group H.