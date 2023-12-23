Thomas Partey eyes early return for Arsenal's FA Cup clash with Liverpool in January

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey is poised for an early return from injury in January, with the potential to feature against Liverpool in the English FA Cup.

The 29-year-old sustained a muscle injury during training following the October international break, sidelining him since Arsenal's Champions League tie against Sevilla.

Initially expected to be out until the next year due to the injury's severity, Partey has shown signs of recovery. He began gym work earlier this month and resumed grass training on December 22.

While the exact timeline for Partey rejoining the first-team group remains uncertain, Arsenal are optimistic about his availability for the FA Cup clash against Liverpool on January 7.

The midfielder, who has made four appearances in the current Premier League campaign, last featured for Arsenal in their victory against Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium.

Thomas Partey has been named in Ghana's 55-man provisional squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), slated to be hosted in Ivory Coast next year. Ghana coach Chris Hughton justified Partey's inclusion, emphasising the importance of players joining their national teams in January.

The final 27-man squad for AFCON will be announced on January 3. In the tournament, Ghana, placed in Group B, will contend with Cape Verde, Egypt, and Mozambique. The Black Stars' AFCON campaign commences against Cape Verde on January 14, followed by matches against Egypt on January 18 and Mozambique on January 22.