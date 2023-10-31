Thomas Partey facing uncertain layoff period, says Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

Arsenal's manager, Mikel Arteta, has revealed that Thomas Partey will be sidelined for several weeks due to an injury.

The Ghana midfielder, who recently represented his national team against Mexico and the USA during the October international break, returned to Arsenal but subsequently suffered a muscle injury, causing him to miss three of the club's matches following the international break.

Arteta addressed the situation during a press conference on Tuesday, leading up to Arsenal's upcoming match against West Ham United. He stated that the club does not have a precise timeline for Thomas Partey's return and confirmed that the player will undergo further assessment today to determine the extent of the injury.

"I think he will be out for weeks - I don’t know how long but he’s got another appointment today, and we will see more after that," Mikel Arteta remarked, highlighting the uncertainty surrounding the duration of Partey's absence.

Arsenal will be eagerly awaiting the results of the additional assessment to gauge the extent of the midfielder's injury and plan for his recovery accordingly.

The 30-yer-old has made just five Premier League appearances this season, and is yet to feature in the Champions League for the Gunners.