Thomas Partey fails to report to training on Wednesday

Atletico Madrid’s training session held on Wednesday was attended by all players of the club with the exception of Ghana star Thomas Partey who failed to report to camp.

The 25-year old featured for the Black Stars of Ghana during the International break.

He played against Kenya in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers which Ghana won by a lone goal as well as captained the team in an international friendly on Tuesday against Mauritania which ended 3-1.

The versatile midfielder scored in the game as well.

Partey's team mates such as Jan Oblak, Saul, Thomas Lemar, Griezmann who joined their national teams reported to training as head coach Deigo Siemone prepare his sides for this weekend’s La Liga fixture against Deportive Alaves.