Thomas Partey features as Arsenal beat Leicester to close gap on Liverpool

Thomas Partey featured for Arsenal as the Gunners left it late to beat struggling Leicester City and close the gap of leaders Liverpool.

A late Mikel Merino brace handed the London club all three points at the King Power Stadium.

Partey played 75 minutes and was replaced by Jorginho as Mikel Arteta's men staged a strong finish to the game.

Arsenal close the gap on Liverpool to four points with the Reds set to face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.

"On days when I’m not at my best, the strength of the team carries us to victory. vamoooosss," wrote Partey after the game.

The Ghana international has been a key figure for the Gunners this season, making his 24th Premier League appearance of the season. He has also scored three goals and delivered two assists.

Arsenal are expected to hand him a contract extension with four months left on his current deal.