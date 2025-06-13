Thomas Partey Foundation Football Tournament is very important - Ernest Koranteng

Dr. Ernest Koranteng, founder of BAC Sports, has expressed his support for the Thomas Partey Foundation Football Tournament, highlighting its significance in Ghana's football ecosystem.

The tournament, which featured 12 teams competing over three days, was won by Koowa Na So FC after they defeated Dansoman Wise 3-1 in the final.

Koranteng, a former veteran sports journalist, praised the tournament for providing a platform for talented young players to showcase their skills.

"It allows for many talents to be seen, to be granted the opportunity to live their dream of playing football to the highest level," he said.

Koranteng emphasised the importance of such initiatives in building football in Ghana.

"This tournament is very important... a very key part of the football ecosystem, the football value chain." He believes that these types of tournaments play a crucial role in developing the sport.

Thomas Partey is set to participate in the BAC Sports All Star Festival Game on June 18 at the University of Ghana Stadium, further highlighting the connection between the Thomas Partey Foundation and BAC Sports.