Thomas Partey: Ghana midfielder resorts to placenta healing to curb recurring injuries 

Medical expert Ben Dinnery has explained placenta healing which has been adopted by Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey.

The 29-year-old has battled with injuries this season and was recently sent home from Ghana's national team camp in the friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua.

Partey was billed to start in Ghana's game against Brazil but was left out of the squad due to a precaution.

The former Atletico Madrid midfielder is currently to be relying on placenta treatment to tackle his recurring injuries situations.

Ben Dinnery in an interview with Football Insider has explained the pros and cons of the left-field treatment method.

“This involves electrical impulse therapy and the massaging of placenta fluid into the joint.

“What we know about the placenta is that is high in amino acids, vitamins and nutrients. It can help with pain reduction and tissue generation, and it has anti-inflammatory properties.

“The theory behind why you would use this treatment is there. What isn’t plain for all to see, however, is the research to back up the effectiveness of this treatment.

“That is down to several reasons. You have to consider how the treatment is administered, different regimes, and different treatment plans. There is just a lack of consistency to categorically conclude the effectiveness of this treatment.

“However, it’s a safe procedure. There are no red flags in terms of this treatment plan. There are signs that it can help orthopaedic injuries, so the joint in the knee.

“So, for a relatively low downside, there is a potential for there to be some kind of benefits. It is safe and when all other avenues have been exhausted and you want to give it a go, why not.“

Ghana is set to hire placenta healer Mariana Kovacevic to help Thomas Partey ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Arsenal star is one of the key players for the Black Stars going into the competition.