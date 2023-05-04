Thomas Partey going through difficult period, says Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has come under criticism from club legend Patrick Vieira following a dip in form in recent games.

The Ghanaian international has not looked at his best in the past few weeks, with a crucial error against West Ham United that led to the opposition's opening goal.

Vieira has pinpointed the decline in Partey's performances and suggested that his recent struggles are not just limited to the West Ham game.

As a result, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta decided to drop the £45 million midfielder in favour of Jorginho in their recent match against Chelsea, which Arsenal went on to win 3-1.

Reflecting on Partey's recent form, Vieira said, "I think Partey is going through a really difficult period. The last couple of games he didn’t play at his best and Mikel decided to play Jorginho."

Partey had been in excellent form for most of the 2022/2023 season and was even being touted as one of the best defensive midfielders in the world, alongside the likes of Rodri and Casemiro.

However, his dip in form during the crucial stage of the season has raised concerns among Arsenal fans.