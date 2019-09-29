Thomas Partey hails Atletico Madrid's 'phenomenal' performance against Real Madrid

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey was left impressed with Atleti's performance in the Madrid Derby against Real on Saturday.

The La Liga clash played at the Wanda Metropolitano ended goalless.

According to Partey, he and his teammates did a phenomenal job and were happy with the result.

"It’s a useful point, but we did all we could to earn the win," Partey told his club's official website.

"The team’s work was phenomenal. I’m happy with my performance, but I’m more interested in the team’s good work."

Partey was voted man of the match.