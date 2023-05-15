Thomas Partey has been a shadow of himself, says Gary Neville

Former Manchester United defender and pundit, Gary Neville, has criticised Ghanaian and Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey, for his recent poor form.

Neville's comments came after Arsenal's defeat to Brighton on Sunday, in which Partey was left on the bench once again.

Partey had been in brilliant form earlier in the season, which helped Arsenal to an eight-point lead over Manchester City just six weeks ago. However, his form has dipped in recent weeks, which has seen City overtake Arsenal in the Premier League table.

Neville believes that Partey's dip in form has been a huge blow to Arsenal's title aspirations. "He’s been in a shadow of himself in the last few weeks, Partey," said Neville. "He has been nowhere near it. A large part of the season, he has been fantastic. His form and composure have deserted him at the most vital time."

Partey's form has also seen him lose his spot in Arsenal's midfield to Jorginho in recent weeks. The Ghanaian midfielder will be hoping to rediscover his form as Arsenal aim to finish the season strongly.

However, irrespective of their strong finish, a win for Manchester City against Chelsea will see the Blues crowned Premier League champions again.