Thomas Partey headlines All Star Festival, Accra 2025

Published on: 05 June 2025
Arsenal and Black Stars midfield maestro Thomas Partey has been officially confirmed as the headline act for the 2025 All Star Festival, set for June 18 at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

Thomas Partey, one of Ghana’s most celebrated football exports, will lead a star-studded lineup of Ghanaian professionals and local heroes in this year’s edition, organized by The BAC Group. His participation marks a major boost for the event, which has gained significant popularity since its inception and is now in its fourth year.

The festival will feature a high-profile exhibition game between Southern Sector Stars and Northern Sector Stars, highlighting Ghana’s regional talents. Thomas Partey will be joined by other notable names such as Felix Afena-Gyan, Osman Ibrahim, Sulemana Ibrahim, and confirmed local stars including Kwame Opoku Bayie, Benjamin Asare, Stephen Amankona, Razack Simpson, and Kevin Osei Assibey.

The All Star Festival aims to give fans unmatched access to their football icons while celebrating the strength and unity of Ghanaian football culture.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

