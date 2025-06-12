Thomas Partey highlights loyalty and gratitude as key principles amid Arsenal exit

Ghana international Thomas Partey has spoken about the core values that have guided his football career as he nears the end of his contract with Arsenal.

In an interview with 3Sports, the 31-year-old midfielder stressed the importance of loyalty and supporting those who have contributed to his growth. Partey, who is set to become a free agent at the end of June, said he remains committed to helping those who have helped him in the past.

“I’m always looking out for the people who helped me,” he said. “I never look down on them, and my mentality is that if someone is able to help you, you should be able to help them back.”

Partey credited Samuel Zigah, his former U-12 captain and now a public relations officer, as someone whose passion and work ethic continue to inspire him.

The Arsenal player also noted that surrounding himself with trustworthy individuals has played a crucial role in his career, adding that people with good intentions tend to come into his life naturally. He said this approach has helped him navigate the highs and lows of professional football.

Partey’s future remains uncertain, with his contract at Arsenal set to expire in a few weeks. While discussions around a potential renewal have taken place, no final agreement has been reached.

The midfielder, who joined Arsenal from Atletico Madrid in 2020, has endured an injury-hit spell in London but remains a respected figure in the squad. Interest from clubs in Europe and Saudi Arabia is reportedly growing, but Partey has yet to announce his next step.