GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Thomas Partey in Atletico Madrid's squad for Champions League clash against Club Brugge

Published on: 03 October 2018
Thomas Partey in Atletico Madrid's squad for Champions League clash against Club Brugge
Thomas Partey

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has included Ghana star Thomas Partey in his 19-man squad for the Uefa Champions League clash against Belgian side Club Brugge today. 

The Spanish giants made a bright start by beating Monaco 2-1 and will be hoping for a second straight win tonight.

And Partey, who play no part in the first game, has been named in matchday squad and could start at the Wanda Metropolitano.

The Ghana international has struggled to command a starting berth this season but hasn't disappointed anytime he is given the opportunity.

The 25-year-old has made a total of six appearances this campaign, scoring a goal.

Related Videos

Comments

  • Boro
    says: 4 hours ago
    Anthony Arhinful has made a very important observation about Ghanaian international players which is they always almost fail to impose themselves in their European teams. This is why many of our star players now continue to warm benches. I do not still see this in all of the current crop of players too even Partey. The only professional player who used to impose himself in a team was Michael Essien. After him I cannot say of anyone. This advice worth taking some lessons from.

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations