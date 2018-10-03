Thomas Partey in Atletico Madrid's squad for Champions League clash against Club Brugge

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has included Ghana star Thomas Partey in his 19-man squad for the Uefa Champions League clash against Belgian side Club Brugge today.

The Spanish giants made a bright start by beating Monaco 2-1 and will be hoping for a second straight win tonight.

And Partey, who play no part in the first game, has been named in matchday squad and could start at the Wanda Metropolitano.

The Ghana international has struggled to command a starting berth this season but hasn't disappointed anytime he is given the opportunity.

The 25-year-old has made a total of six appearances this campaign, scoring a goal.