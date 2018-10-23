Thomas Partey in Atletico Madrid's squad for Champions League clash against Dortmund

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey is among 20 players selected by Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone for the Champions League clash against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday.

Partey, who is being monitored by Arsenal, arrived in Germany with the team on Monday to finalise preparations for tonight's match.

He will be hoping to make an appearance having featured once in the competition this season.

The 25-year-old has struggled to break into the starting team of Atlético Madrid this season and there are reports Diego Simeone is in search of another midfielder which could mean the Ghanaian has no place in his team.

