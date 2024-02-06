Thomas Partey included in Arsenal's UEFA Champions League squad for FC Porto clash

Arsenal has included midfielder Thomas Partey in their updated UEFA Champions League squad list for the last-16 clash against FC Porto.

The Gunners are set to face Porto in Portugal on February 21, with the second leg scheduled at the Emirates Stadium in the following month.

Partey, who has been sidelined due to injury since October 2023, is among the injured stars listed, including Jurrien Timber, Gabriel Jesus, and Fabio Vieira.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is hopeful that Partey, like the others, can make a significant impact in the second half of the season after missing a considerable portion of the first period.

The Gunners, who have aspirations of winning the Premier League title, recently took a major step by defeating Liverpool.

While the domestic competition remains a priority, the Champions League provides Arsenal with an opportunity to vie for silverware that has eluded the club thus far.

Arsenal's Champions League squad includes notable players such as Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White, Gabriel Magalhaes, Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, and other key contributors. The inclusion of Partey adds depth and experience to the squad as they navigate the knockout stages of the competition.

Arsenal Champions League squad: A-List:

Aaron Ramsdale, David Raya, James Hillson, William Saliba, Ben White, Gabriel Magalhaes, Jurrien Timber, Jakub Kiwior, Cedric Soares, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Thomas Partey, Martin Odegaard, Leandro Trossard, Jorginho, Fabio Vieira, Mohamed Elneny, Kai Havertz, Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Emile Smith Rowe, Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Reiss Nelson.