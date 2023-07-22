Thomas Partey is ready to stay at Arsenal - Mikel Arteta

Despite numerous reports suggesting the potential departure of Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey, Mikel Arteta, the manager has revealed that the player has expressed his willingness to stay.

The 30-year-old has been linked with a move away from the North London club in the past few months following the arrival of other midfielders.

The Gunners captured former Napoli midfielder Jorginho from Chelsea in January and have added Declan Rice who joined for a club-record fee of £105m.

Due to that, several clubs across Europe and Saudi Arabia have been monitoring the situation of the Black Stars midfielder.

However, Arteta who was believed to be the brain behind Partey's uncertain future has cleared that air about the issue stating that conversations between himself and the player have been fruitful and he is willing to stay to achieve more with the club.

According to him, while Partey can play together with Rice, his availability would also ensure healthy competition among the squad.

"Every time I spoke to him and had a conversation with him he’s ready to stay with us. For me, there’s nothing there at all," Arteta said ahead of the team's pre-season game against Manchester United in the United States.

"They can play together," he said. "That was in my plans. If you want to improve the squad and have more quality you need players that can improve the squad and players in the same position that can fight for the same places. It’s something that we haven’t had in the last few years. We wanted to improve that. That’s why we bought Declan as well."