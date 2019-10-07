‘Thomas Partey is the boss’- Former Atletico Madrid youth coach

Alfredo Santaelena, one of Thomas Partey's coaches in the Atletico Madrid academy says the Ghana international is master of the midfield in the Atletico Madrid team

Santaelena coached Partey for a year in the academy said, "You could see the evolution he was going to have since he entered the Academy. Right now he is the boss of the team, the Gabi of a few years ago playing ahead of the line of four,"

When Partey was promoted to the first team Santaelena said he was not surprised he could make it to the top because of the talent he had.

“He had very good technical and physical conditions. He improved a lot in the tactical aspect because that was where he came with the most deficit. But it was impressive. And besides that you could see what head he had: with his feet on the ground and things very clear He had everything to reach the elite. "

“The Cholo pulled him fast because when you see a boy with that quality, who is physically a wonder and that above tactically improves and grows because in the end he can only end up reaching the elite.", he added.

Santaelena said, Partey is one of the biggest stars for Atletico Madrid and he brings balance to the team

"Right now he is the reference player of the team. He has grown a lot. Physically he is a wonder, he occupies the spaces very well, tactically he is much tidier, he is always well placed and well profiled with the ball ... He does a very big task and gives a balance to Atlético that is very good for him. It makes the center of the field with Koke and Saul next to him a lot of guarantees, ".