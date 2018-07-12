Thomas Partey joins Atletico Madrid for preseason

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey has joined his teammates at Atletico Madrid for the first day of preseason training.

The 25 year old, who had an outstanding last season was in Ghana on holidays but left on Tuesday after winning the maiden Ghana Footballer of the year award.

Partey has been a subject of several transfer moves but the Ghanaian is looking forward for another wonderful season. Partey played over 50 games last season and won the Europa Cup with the Spanish Club.

The Ghanaian was joined by Oblak, Adán, Juanfran, Stefan Savic, Rodri, Vitolo, Correa, Gameiro and Vietto, as players who didn't participate in the FIFA World Cup, as they start preparing for the new season.

The group was completed by 17 players from the Atletico Academy which includes San Román, Dos Santos, Solano, Aitor, Montero, Tachi, Manny, Carlos Isaac, Toni Moya, Mikel Carro, Olabe, Joaquín, Mollejo, Óscar, Camello, Borja Garcés and Cedric.

However, they weren't the only new additions to the team.

Nelson Vivas, who is new assistant to Diego Simeone joined the first session as part of our coaching staff together with Germán Burgos.

Atletico Madrid finished last season as La Liga runners up.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin