Thomas Partey joins Atletico Madrid for preseason

Published on: 03 August 2019
Thomas Partey

 

Ghana and Atletico Madrid star Thomas Partey has joined his team mates for pre-season after his long break due to his participation in the Africa Cup of Nations with the Black Stars.

Partey did not travel with Atletico for their preseason tour in the USA as he was still on holidays.

The combative midfielder has joined his team mates for work outs at the gym as they prepare ahead of the new season.

“ Back at it again’ , he wrote on his official page.

 

