Thomas Partey leaves Arsenal after five years

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey has become a free agent after his contract with Arsenal expired on June 30, 2025, bringing an end to his remarkable five years at the London giants.

The 32-year-old joined the Gunners in 2020, going to establish himself as a key figure at the Emirates as Arsenal competed for major laurels in England and in Europe's elite competition, the UEFA Champions League.

However, the Black Stars deputy captain and Arsenal failed to reach an agreement over extending his stay despite talks at the end of the 2024/25 season.

Partey is now free to join the club of his choice with a return to Spain a high possibility as he is being linked with former club Atletico Madrid and La Liga champions Barcelona.

The experienced midfielder is also on the radar of Italian giants Juventus while clubs in Saudi Arabia also circle around for his signature.

The Ghana international is expected to announce his next move in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have taken steps to replace Partey with the imminent arrivals of Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard.

Partey scored nine goals in 167 matches across all competitions for Arsenal during his five-year stay at the club.