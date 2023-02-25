Thomas Partey makes injury comeback in Arsenal win over Leicester City

Black Stars deputy captain Thomas Partey has recovered from his injury and made a comeback for Arsenal in their Premier League win over Leicester City on Saturday.

The midfielder came in as a substitute in the second half and played an important role in helping the Gunners secure a crucial win to stay top of the league.

Partey was introduced into the game in the 84th minute, replacing Martin Odegaard as Arsenal captain. Despite playing for just a few minutes, the Ghanaian provided stability for the team and helped to balance the game, ensuring that Arsenal held on to their lead.

Gabriel Martinelli scored the only goal of the game, securing a narrow 1-0 win for the London-based club over Leicester City.

With his return to action, Partey has now made 18 appearances for Arsenal in the English Premier League, scoring two goals.

Overall, Partey's return to the pitch is a welcome boost for Arsenal.