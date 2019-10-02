Thomas Partey makes me happy- Atletico Madrid boss Deigo Siemone

Atletico Madrid gaffer Deigo Siemone says he is happy with the performance of Ghana International Thomas Partey who has been impressive for the side this season

The 25-year old produced a master-class in the Madrid derby which earned him the man of the match award last weekend.

Partey improved on his performance with a goal as Atletico Madrid defeated Lokomotiv Moscow 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday

Simeone is impressed with the performance of the Black Stars midfielder, "He is in a very good moment. He waited and worked hard to reach this moment”

“He has been with us for five or six years and he makes me very happy because it is all work and talent. We hope it will continue to grow because it has a long way,"

Partey’s recent performances is earning him a regular starting place in the Atletico Madrid team