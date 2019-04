Ghana star Thomas Partey has been named Atletico Madrid's Player of the Month for March.

The 25-year-old put up impressive displays in the matches against Real Sociedad, CD Leganes, Deportivo Alaves and Athletic Bilbao.

He capped his performance with a beautiful goal-his third of the season-in the 4-0 demolishing of Deportivo Alaves on the road.

This term, Partey has made 27 league appearances.