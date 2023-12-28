Thomas Partey misses out on Arsenal's Premier League showdown with West Ham

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed that midfielder Thomas Partey will not be available for the team's Premier League game against West Ham United on Thursday night.

Partey has been out for the past two months due to a hamstring injury and had been expected to return to action soon. However, Arteta revealed that the 29-year-old will not be fit enough to feature against the Hammers.

Arteta also mentioned that aside from Partey, the team will be missing four other players due to suspension or injury. These include Kai Havertz, who is serving a suspension, and three other players who are injured. Despite these absences, Arteta remains optimistic that the team has enough depth to compete against West Ham.

"We’re not going to have those two (Partey and Tomiyasu), then we have the suspension of Kai [Havertz], so I think we’re gonna have five out, but we have lots of other players willing to play," he said.

"There is a chance. We’ll have to see. They haven’t trained yet but hopefully, they can evolve in the right way," he added.

Regarding the possibility of Partey and another injured player, Tomiyasu, returning before international duty, Arteta stated that there is a chance but emphasised that they have not yet resumed training. He expressed hope that they can progress in the right way and potentially feature in upcoming matches.

Partey has made only five appearances for Arsenal this season due to various injuries, and his absence has been felt by the team. His presence in midfield provides stability and creativity, and the Gunners have struggled to find consistency without him.