Thomas Partey named in Atletico Madrid squad for Champions League trip to Moscow

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey has been named in Atletico Madrid's squad for the trip to Russia for the UEFA Champions League match day 2 fixture.

The midfielder who excelled in the Madrid derby on Saturday after being adjudged Man of the Match is enjoying a fine start to the campaign.

He joins the team for the trip to Russia to face Lokomotiv Moscow.

Atletico Madrid began their European campaign with a draw against at home against Italian champions Juventus.

Meanwhile, the only player missing in the Atletico squad that played against Real Madrid to face Lokomotiv is Vitolo.

The squad for the trip is below

Jan Oblak, Adan, Diego Conde, Jose Gimenez, Santiago Arias, Renan Lodi, Stefan Savic, Felipe, Mario Hermoso, Kieran Trippier, Thomas Partey, Koke, Saul, Hector Herrera, Marcos Llorente, Thomas Lemar, Angel Correa, Alvaro Morata, Diego Costa, Joao Felix and Ivan Saponjic.