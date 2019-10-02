Thomas Partey named in UCL team of the day

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey has been named in Whoscored.com's team of Tuesday night following an impressive performance for Atletico Madrid against Lokomotiv Moscow on Tuesday night.

The versatile midfielder scored in the Spanish side's 2-0 win against the Russian in Moscow.

His outstanding performance comes just three days after he was named man of the match in the Madrid derby.

Partey is joined by Bayern Munich four goal hero at Tottenham Serge Gnadry and striker Robert Lewandowski.

Andrii Valeriiovych Piatov of Shaktar Donesk keeps the post with Juan Cuadrado of Juventus, Presnel Kimpembe (PSG), Nemanja Milunović (Red Star Belgrade) and Lodi of Atletico Madrid also make the list.

Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis of Club Brugge, who scored twice against Real Madrid also scored some good points to join City's Riyad Mahrez and Toni Kroos in the squad.