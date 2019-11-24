Thomas Partey nominated for 2019 African Player of the year award

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey has been named among 30 nominees for the 2019 CAF African Player of the Year award.

CAF released the list for the prestigious award on Sunday with Partey being one of the only two Ghanaians making the shortlist.

The Atletico Madrid ace has been recognised following an impressive year with both club and country.

The 25-year-old has been outstanding in the Diego Simeone side as he has featured sixteen times in all competitions this season with two goals.

Partey found the back of the net once during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

He also contributed immensely to the Black Stars' perfect start in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifications just last week where he scored the opener in the 2-0 win against South Africa.

The tall list will be pruned down to three before the awards ceremony, which will take place on Tuesday, 7 January 2020, at Citadel Azure, Hurghada, Egypt.

Liverpool FC and Egypt star Mohamed Salah won the award last year following his impressive exploits for club and country.

Partey made the shortlist for last year's award but missed out.