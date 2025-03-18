Thomas Partey not bothered by Black Stars captaincy decision – GFA

Ghana Football Association (GFA) Communications Director, Henry Asante Twum, has dismissed any concerns over Thomas Partey losing the Black Stars captaincy, insisting that the Arsenal midfielder is focused on the team’s success.

"It’s not a problem for Thomas Partey that he’s no longer the Black Stars captain. It’s not about individual aspirations," Asante Twum said on Sporty FM.

Partey, who served as the deputy captain to Andre Ayew, maintains same position under Jordan Ayew.

Ghana will face Chad at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, March 21, before travelling to Morocco for a clash with Madagascar on Monday.

The Black Stars currently sit second in Group I with nine points, level with leaders Comoros.