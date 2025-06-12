Thomas Partey open to Arsenal exit amid contract uncertainty

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey has hinted he could leave Arsenal this summer, with his contract set to expire at the end of June.

Speaking to Ghana’s TV3 while on international duty, Partey said his next move would depend on where he feels most settled, citing personal happiness and family as key factors in his decision-making.

“The first thing is where you are happy and where you feel at home,” Partey said. “Then it’s about your next objective, what you want to achieve next. We all have a family that needs money â€“ that’s always in our mind.”

Although Arsenal are reportedly in discussions to extend his stay, no agreement has been reached. The club’s pursuit of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi has also fuelled speculation over Partey’s future.

The 31-year-old made 52 appearances for the Gunners last season after an injury-hit campaign the year before. His future remains uncertain, with a decision expected in the coming weeks.