Ghana's No. 1

Thomas Partey opens up on toughest period after Arsenal switch

Published on: 12 June 2025
PARIS, FRANCE - MAY 07: Thomas Partey of Arsenal runs with the ball whilst under pressure from Fabian Ruiz of Paris Saint-Germain during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Semi Final Second Leg match between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal FC at Parc des Princes on May 07, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey has spoken candidly about the emotional and professional challenges he encountered after moving from Spain to England to join Arsenal in 2020.

Partey described the transition from Atletico Madrid to London as the “most difficult part” of his life, revealing how the move affected him both personally and socially.

“For me, it is the most difficult part of my life, transitioning from Spain, that had become like a home, to London, where you don’t know anyone,” he said in an interview with TV3. “You make new friends, you’re in a new team, you have to understand how the team plays. You have to be a professional.”

Signed for £45 million, Partey admitted that loneliness and adjusting to a new lifestyle took a toll. “You want to explore the city and at the end of the day, you end up with people you don’t really think about,” he noted. “But I always understand before you go into the best part of your life, you have to go through the dirty part.”

Despite the initial struggles, the Ghana international has grown into a key figure at Arsenal, helping to stabilise the midfield during the club’s recent Premier League resurgence.

Partey’s contract is due to expire in June, but talks are currently underway regarding a possible extension.

