Thomas Partey out for a few weeks due to muscle injury, confirms Mikel Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has officially confirmed that Ghanaian international Thomas Partey will be sidelined for "a few weeks" due to a muscle injury.

Partey's absence was conspicuous in Arsenal's recent 2-1 Champions League victory against Sevilla, with the club subsequently confirming that the former Atletico Madrid midfielder sustained the injury during a training session.

Arsenal fans had hoped to see the 30-year-old midfielder return to the pitch swiftly, but Arteta's announcement quashed those expectations.

Speaking ahead of their Premier League match against Sheffield United, Arteta revealed, "He’s got a muscle injury, and we are expecting him to be out for a few weeks."

The exact duration of Partey's absence remains uncertain as further tests are being conducted. Arteta explained that the injury occurred in training, stating, "He picked up that injury in a training session with the last kick of the ball before Sevilla, so very unfortunate."

Partey has featured in three games for Arsenal this season and has been deployed in various positions, including right back. His absence will be a challenge for the club as they aim to maintain their form and performance in the Premier League.