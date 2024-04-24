Thomas Partey proud of Arsenal teammates after emphatic victory over Chelsea

Ghana midfielder, Thomas Partey, has praised his Arsenal teammates after the big win against Chelsea in the English Premier League on Tuesday night.

Partey started a Premier League for the first time since returning from injury as the Gunners recorded a 5-0 victory over the Blues to go three points clear at the top of the table.

Ben While and Kai Havertz scored a second-half brace each to add to Leandro Trossard's first-half strike.

“It was a very good game, we went all out from the beginning because we knew how important this game was. If we don’t approach it right we are not able to win, but we did everything right and I’m really proud of the squad," said Partey after the game.

The former Atletico midfielder also singled out German forward Kai Havertz for praise following his brace heroics.

“He’s a great player, he’s working a lot and you can see the work he’s doing. He deserves everything that comes along. I hope he can continue like that and finish the season strongly," he said.

Partey is expected to start for Arsenal on Sunday in the North London derby against Tottenham Hotspur.