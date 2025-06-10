Thomas Partey proud of his consistent commitment at Arsenal despite injuries

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey says he remains proud of his commitment and performances since joining the club, insisting he has always given his best whenever called upon.

The Ghana international signed for the Gunners in 2020 from Atletico Madrid in a â‚¬50 million deal and quickly became a central figure in Mikel Arteta’s plans.

However, his time in North London has often been interrupted by injuries, limiting his appearances in several seasons.

Speaking to 3Sports, the 31-year-old reflected on his journey at Arsenal and dismissed the notion that one season stood out above the rest.

“I think they'll talk about the availability because I was available throughout the whole [of the 2024/25] season, so of course they say that,” Partey said. “But I will say every moment, every time in training, I've been at my best. I can't count how many games I was not giving all my best.”

He continued: “Sometimes, it may go bad, but I feel like every game or every match, I go in all out and try to give my best. So I feel happy. In me, I feel like every year, injury or no injury, it has been my best.”

Despite fitness setbacks, Partey's influence remains recognised at the club. Arsenal are currently in talks with the midfielder over a potential contract extension.